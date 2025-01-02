Evans and Loyola Marymount host Oregon State

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5, 0-3 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (6-8, 2-1 WCC) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (6-5, 0-3 WCC) at Oregon State Beavers (6-8, 2-1 WCC)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays Oregon State after Naudia Evans scored 25 points in Loyola Marymount’s 85-73 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Beavers are 2-1 in home games. Oregon State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 0-3 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oregon State’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Loyola Marymount allows. Loyola Marymount averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Oregon State allows.

The Beavers and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Rees is shooting 45.0% and averaging 12.7 points for the Beavers.

Maya Hernandez is averaging 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and two steals for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.