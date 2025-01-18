Evans and Kansas host Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (11-8, 2-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-5, 2-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona Wildcats (11-8, 2-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts Arizona after Elle Evans scored 22 points in Kansas’ 75-52 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Jayhawks have gone 8-2 at home. Kansas scores 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 2-4 in Big 12 play. Arizona is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kansas makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Arizona averages 68.8 points per game, 4.6 more than the 64.2 Kansas allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is averaging 20.7 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks.

Lauryn Swann averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

