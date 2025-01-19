Evans and Kansas host Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (11-8, 2-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-5, 2-4 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona Wildcats (11-8, 2-4 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (12-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts Arizona after Elle Evans scored 22 points in Kansas’ 75-52 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Jayhawks are 8-2 on their home court. Kansas averages 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 2-4 in conference games. Arizona averages 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Kansas makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Arizona has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: S’Mya Nichols is shooting 45.4% and averaging 20.7 points for the Jayhawks.

Jada Williams is scoring 12.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.