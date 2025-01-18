Enoch Cheeks, Amael L’Etang rally Dayton to 83-81 victory over Loyola Chicago in OT

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Enoch Cheeks scored 26 points and Amael L’Etang hit the game-winning layup with one second left…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Enoch Cheeks scored 26 points and Amael L’Etang hit the game-winning layup with one second left in overtime as Dayton defeated Loyola Chicago 83-81 on Saturday.

Cheeks also had seven rebounds and five steals for the Flyers (12-6, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Malachi Smith totaled 15 points and eight assists — with the final one coming on L’Etang’s winner. Javon Bennett also scored 15 and L’Etang added 11 points.

Sheldon Edwards and Jayden Dawson both scored 19 to lead the Ramblers (11-7, 2-3). Edwards also grabbed six rebounds. Des Watson finished with 18 points and four assists.

Cheeks had nine points to lead Dayton to a 33-26 lead at halftime. Edwards had a layup with 13 seconds left to force OT tied at 68.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.