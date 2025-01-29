Ennis and Rice host Tulsa

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-10, 4-4 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-9, 4-4 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rice…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-10, 4-4 AAC) at Rice Owls (11-9, 4-4 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rice hosts Tulsa after Dominique Ennis scored 24 points in Rice’s 84-60 win over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls have gone 8-2 at home. Rice has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 4-4 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Rice averages 66.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 67.3 Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Rice allows.

The Owls and Golden Hurricane match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ennis is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Owls. Victoria Flores is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hadley Periman is averaging 7.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Golden Hurricane. Delanie Crawford is averaging 17.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

