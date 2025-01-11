Live Radio
Emmett Marquardt scores 16 to lead Eastern Washington over Sacramento State 65-54

The Associated Press

January 11, 2025, 6:27 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Emmett Marquardt scored 16 points and Eastern Washington beat Sacramento State 65-54 on Saturday.

Marquardt went 6 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (6-11, 2-2 Big Sky Conference). Nic McClain totaled 14 points and six rebounds. Tyler Powell hit all three of his 3-pointers and scored nine.

The Hornets (5-11, 1-2) were led by Julian Vaughns with 11 points and three steals. Mike Wilson and Deonte Williams both scored eight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

