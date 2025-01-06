Elyzee and SE Louisiana host UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-4, 2-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 0-3 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (10-4, 2-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 0-3 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana faces UT Rio Grande Valley after Jeremy Elyzee scored 21 points in SE Louisiana’s 80-71 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Lions have gone 2-1 at home. SE Louisiana ranks sixth in the Southland in team defense, allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Vaqueros are 2-1 in conference matchups. UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SE Louisiana makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). UT Rio Grande Valley averages 13.3 more points per game (82.4) than SE Louisiana gives up to opponents (69.1).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 15.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Lions.

K.T. Raimey is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

