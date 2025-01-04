Elon visits Sallman and William & Mary

Elon Phoenix (6-6, 0-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (4-8, 1-0 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (6-6, 0-1 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (4-8, 1-0 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts Elon after Jana Sallman scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 71-52 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Tribe are 2-1 in home games. William & Mary is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Phoenix have gone 0-1 against CAA opponents. Elon has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

William & Mary’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Elon gives up. Elon has shot at a 37.8% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 39.3% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The Tribe and Phoenix face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Nascimento is averaging 12.5 points for the Tribe.

Raven Preston is scoring 12.1 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 56.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 60.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

