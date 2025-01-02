Elon visits N.C. A&T after Clark’s 20-point game

Elon Phoenix (6-5) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-7) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T…

Elon Phoenix (6-5) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-7)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on Elon after Chaniya Clark scored 20 points in N.C. A&T’s 100-42 victory over the Mount Olive Trojans.

The Aggies are 3-2 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 1-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Phoenix have gone 2-4 away from home. Elon is second in the CAA with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Raven Preston averaging 3.4.

N.C. A&T scores 59.9 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 67.0 Elon gives up. Elon has shot at a 38.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

The Aggies and Phoenix meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Dorsey is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Aggies.

Maraja Pass is averaging 4.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 59.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

