Elon takes home win streak into matchup with Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (8-7, 3-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (9-6, 3-1 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hofstra Pride (8-7, 3-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (9-6, 3-1 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Hofstra trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Phoenix are 6-1 in home games. Elon is fifth in the CAA with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Dereje Hannah averaging 8.0.

The Pride are 3-1 in CAA play. Hofstra ranks third in the CAA with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Zyheima Swint averaging 7.7.

Elon is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 38.5% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra has shot at a 36.5% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 38.4% shooting opponents of Elon have averaged.

The Phoenix and Pride square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maraja Pass is averaging 4.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Phoenix.

Chloe Sterling is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Pride.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Pride: 6-4, averaging 59.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.