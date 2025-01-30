Elon hosts William & Mary after Nascimento’s 24-point game

William & Mary Tribe (8-10, 5-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (11-7, 5-2 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

William & Mary Tribe (8-10, 5-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (11-7, 5-2 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary visits Elon after Bella Nascimento scored 24 points in William & Mary’s 58-47 victory over the Towson Tigers.

The Phoenix have gone 7-1 at home. Elon ranks eighth in the CAA with 11.9 assists per game led by Maraja Pass averaging 3.2.

The Tribe have gone 5-2 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 26.5% from 3-point range.

Elon scores 61.1 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 65.2 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Elon has given up to its opponents (39.4%).

The Phoenix and Tribe square off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pass is averaging 4.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Phoenix. Jayda Angel is averaging 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games.

Nascimento averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc. Kayla Rolph is shooting 61.8% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 60.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Tribe: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

