Elon hosts Stony Brook following Gonzalez’s 37-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (8-7, 3-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-6, 2-1 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays Elon after Zaida Gonzalez scored 37 points in Stony Brook’s 87-83 win against the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Phoenix have gone 5-1 at home. Elon is 4-3 against opponents over .500.

The Seawolves are 3-1 in conference matchups. Stony Brook is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

Elon scores 61.7 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 58.7 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Seawolves square off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayda Angel is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 10.2 points.

Gonzalez is averaging 16.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Seawolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

