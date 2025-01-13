Elon hosts Sinani and Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (7-9, 2-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (11-5, 2-1 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Campbell Fighting Camels (7-9, 2-1 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (11-5, 2-1 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -8; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits Elon after Jasin Sinani scored 21 points in Campbell’s 66-55 win against the Hampton Pirates.

The Phoenix are 6-0 in home games. Elon is eighth in the CAA with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Sam Sherry averaging 7.6.

The Fighting Camels are 2-1 in conference matchups. Campbell scores 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Elon is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Fighting Camels face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Van Komen is averaging 6.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Phoenix.

Sinani is averaging 13.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Fighting Camels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

