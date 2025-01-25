Elon hosts Charleston (SC) after Boyd’s 24-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-5, 5-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (14-6, 5-2 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (15-5, 5-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (14-6, 5-2 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Elon after Derrin Boyd scored 24 points in Charleston (SC)’s 85-83 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Phoenix have gone 8-0 in home games. Elon ranks seventh in the CAA with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Sam Sherry averaging 7.9.

The Cougars are 5-2 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ante Brzovic averaging 7.1.

Elon’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Elon allows.

The Phoenix and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Dorn is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 15.3 points. TJ Simpkins is shooting 40.3% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

Brzovic is shooting 54.1% and averaging 18.4 points for the Cougars. Boyd is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 72.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

