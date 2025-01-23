Elon faces Delaware on 4-game win streak

Elon Phoenix (10-6, 4-1 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-11, 1-4 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (10-6, 4-1 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-11, 1-4 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon seeks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Phoenix take on Delaware.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 2-4 at home. Delaware is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Phoenix have gone 4-1 against CAA opponents. Elon is eighth in the CAA with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Raven Preston averaging 6.1.

Delaware averages 61.8 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 63.1 Elon gives up. Elon’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Delaware has allowed to its opponents (41.2%).

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Phoenix match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Cousins is shooting 41.1% and averaging 11.6 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ella Wanzer is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Preston is averaging 11.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Phoenix. Laila Anderson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 61.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 59.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

