Elon and Hampton meet for conference matchup

Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (7-6, 1-1 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Hampton Pirates (4-9, 0-2 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (7-6, 1-1 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Hampton in a matchup of CAA teams.

The Phoenix are 4-1 on their home court. Elon has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pirates are 0-2 in CAA play. Hampton is 2-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Elon’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 58.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 66.2 Elon allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maraja Pass is averaging 4.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Phoenix.

Jenae Dublin is averaging 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 24.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.