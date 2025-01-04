Ellison scores 25 as Stetson beats West Georgia 78-62

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Mehki’s 25 points helped Stetson defeat West Georgia 78-62 on Saturday. Ellison also added five assists…

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Mehki’s 25 points helped Stetson defeat West Georgia 78-62 on Saturday.

Ellison also added five assists for the Hatters (3-12, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Josh Massey scored 21 points and added six rebounds. Jordan Wood had 16 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Tauris Watson led the Wolves (2-13, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Shelton Williams-Dryden added 12 points and nine rebounds for West Georgia. Rickey Ballard also put up nine points and two steals.

Both teams next play Thursday. Stetson hosts Central Arkansas and West Georgiatakes on Austin Peay on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

