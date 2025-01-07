Ellis and Eastern Illinois host SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-11, 0-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-6, 4-0 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-11, 0-4 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-6, 4-0 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Lalani Ellis scored 23 points in Eastern Illinois’ 70-60 win over the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Panthers have gone 5-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois is 3-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cougars are 0-4 in conference play. SIU-Edwardsville has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than Eastern Illinois has given up to its opponents (43.0%).

The Panthers and Cougars match up Tuesday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy McGlone is shooting 48.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Panthers.

Brianna Wooldridge is averaging 8.2 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 63.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 60.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

