Elliott leads Penn State against Nebraska

Penn State Lady Lions (9-5, 0-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits Nebraska after Gabby Elliott scored 32 points in Penn State’s 80-68 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cornhuskers are 9-0 on their home court. Nebraska is eighth in the Big Ten with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Alexis Markowski averaging 5.4.

The Lady Lions have gone 0-3 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nebraska averages 75.6 points, 9.3 more per game than the 66.3 Penn State allows. Penn State has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The Cornhuskers and Lady Lions match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Britt Prince is averaging 12.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cornhuskers.

Moriah Murray averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Lions, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Lady Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

