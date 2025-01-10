Elisaldez and Chattanooga host UNC Greensboro

Chattanooga Mocs (6-8, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-5, 1-0 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chattanooga Mocs (6-8, 1-0 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (10-5, 1-0 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits UNC Greensboro after Caia Elisaldez scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 67-56 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans have gone 8-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro averages 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 17.2 points per game.

The Mocs are 1-0 in SoCon play. Chattanooga ranks third in the SoCon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Gianna Corbitt averaging 5.1.

UNC Greensboro scores 68.1 points, 11.4 more per game than the 56.7 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga scores 10.7 more points per game (61.6) than UNC Greensboro gives up to opponents (50.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayde Gamble is averaging 13.5 points and 2.9 steals for the Spartans.

Elisaldez is shooting 49.6% and averaging 11.2 points for the Mocs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.7 points per game.

Mocs: 4-6, averaging 60.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

