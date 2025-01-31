Elisaldez and Chattanooga host Furman

Chattanooga Mocs (9-10, 4-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (12-10, 2-4 SoCon) Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chattanooga Mocs (9-10, 4-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (12-10, 2-4 SoCon)

Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga plays Furman after Caia Elisaldez scored 21 points in Chattanooga’s 57-54 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Paladins have gone 6-2 in home games. Furman is the SoCon leader with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kate Johnson averaging 3.7.

The Mocs have gone 4-2 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is sixth in the SoCon scoring 60.1 points per game and is shooting 41.3%.

Furman averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 60.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 63.1 Furman allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Ryan is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 10.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. Tate Walters is shooting 39.4% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Elisaldez is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Mocs. Sigrun Olafsdottir is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 3-7, averaging 65.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Mocs: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

