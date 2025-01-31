Elias Ralph, Jazz Gardner rally Pacific to 70-68 victory over Washington State

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elias Ralph had 18 points and Jazz Gardner scored on a layup with five seconds left…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elias Ralph had 18 points and Jazz Gardner scored on a layup with five seconds left to rally Pacific to a 70-68 victory over Washington State on Thursday night.

Ralph also had eight rebounds for the Tigers (7-17, 2-8 West Coast Conference). Gardner hit all seven of his shots and scored 14. Petar Krivokapic also scored 14 and added five rebounds.

The Cougars (15-8, 5-5) were led by Dane Erikstrup with 17 points, four assists and four steals. Nate Calmese added 13 points. He hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with 34 seconds to go. WSU has lost three in a row.

Pacific went into the half ahead of Washington State 33-30. Ralph scored 11 points in the half. Lamar Washington scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for the Tigers.

