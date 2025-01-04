Eleko leads Eastern Michigan against Bowling Green after 23-point outing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-10, 0-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-6, 0-1 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-10, 0-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (6-6, 0-1 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Bowling Green after Sisi Eleko scored 23 points in Eastern Michigan’s 65-51 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Falcons have gone 4-0 in home games. Bowling Green ranks fourth in the MAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Taya Ellis averaging 2.8.

The Eagles have gone 0-1 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Eleko averaging 3.3.

Bowling Green’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Bowling Green gives up.

The Falcons and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amy Velasco is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Falcons.

Eleko is shooting 46.0% and averaging 20.1 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 57.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.