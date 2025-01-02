El Moutaouakkil’s 21 lead Louisiana past Coastal Carolina 71-68

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil had 21 points in Louisiana’s 71-68 victory over Coastal Carolina on Thursday night.…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil had 21 points in Louisiana’s 71-68 victory over Coastal Carolina on Thursday night.

El Moutaouakkil also had seven rebounds and six steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns (4-10, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Michael Thomas shot 6 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Kentrell Garnett shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Chanticleers (7-7, 0-2) were led in scoring by Rasheed Jones, who finished with 19 points. Noah Amenhauser added 13 points for Coastal Carolina. Jordan Battle finished with 10 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Louisiana visits Georgia State and Coastal Carolina hosts UL Monroe.

