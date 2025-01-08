El Moutaouakkil, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to host Durugordon and the Old Dominion Monarchs

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-9, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-11, 2-1 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Old Dominion Monarchs (6-9, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-11, 2-1 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil and Louisiana host Sean Durugordon and Old Dominion in Sun Belt action Thursday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-6 on their home court. Louisiana is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Monarchs are 2-1 in conference matchups. Old Dominion averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Louisiana is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 69.5 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 76.5 Louisiana allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Moutaouakkil is averaging 12.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Robert Davis Jr. is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Monarchs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

