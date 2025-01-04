El Moutaouakkil leads Louisiana against Georgia State after 21-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-10, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-10, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Georgia State after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 71-68 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Panthers have gone 3-4 at home. Georgia State is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Georgia State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana averages 66.0 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 78.9 Georgia State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.7 points.

Kentrell Garnett averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.