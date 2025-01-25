El Moutaouakkil and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns host conference foe Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-11, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-14, 4-4 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-11, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-14, 4-4 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -2; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Mostapha El Moutaouakkil and Louisiana host Denijay Harris and Southern Miss in Sun Belt play.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 4-8 at home. Louisiana is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles are 3-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss has a 5-7 record against teams over .500.

Louisiana’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Louisiana gives up.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Thomas is averaging 5.7 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. El Moutaouakkil is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Harris is scoring 16.4 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 9.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

