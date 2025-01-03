El Moutaouakkil and Louisiana host Georgia State

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-10, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-10, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (4-10, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Georgia State after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 71-68 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Panthers have gone 3-4 in home games. Georgia State has a 2-10 record against teams over .500.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is 3-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

Georgia State averages 69.9 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 75.2 Louisiana allows. Louisiana’s 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Georgia State has given up to its opponents (46.1%).

The Panthers and Ragin’ Cajuns face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malachi Brown is averaging 7.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Panthers.

El Moutaouakkil is averaging 11.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.