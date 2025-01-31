Ejim and Gonzaga host Pacific

Pacific Tigers (11-11, 7-5 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-8, 9-2 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga…

Pacific Tigers (11-11, 7-5 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-8, 9-2 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts Pacific after Yvonne Ejim scored 25 points in Gonzaga’s 64-48 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 in home games. Gonzaga is third in the WCC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Maud Huijbens averaging 6.1.

The Tigers have gone 7-5 against WCC opponents. Pacific is sixth in the WCC scoring 65.0 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 65.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 66.0 Gonzaga allows.

The Bulldogs and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ejim is scoring 21.3 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Allie Turner is averaging 11.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games.

Anaya James is averaging 13.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers. Liz Smith is averaging 14.7 points and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

