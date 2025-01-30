EJ Farmer, Juwan Maxey rally Youngstown State to 88-86 victory over Wright State

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — EJ Farmer scored 23 points and Juwan Maxey buried a 3-pointer with three seconds left to…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — EJ Farmer scored 23 points and Juwan Maxey buried a 3-pointer with three seconds left to rally Youngstown State to an 88-86 victory over Wright State on Thursday night.

Farmer hit a jumper with 19 seconds remaining to give Youngstown State an 85-84 lead. Wright State regained the lead eight seconds later on a jumper by Keaton Norris. Maxey answered with the go-ahead shot and it stood when Alex Huibregtse missed a 3-pointer in the final second for the Raiders.

Farmer also had seven rebounds for the Penguins (14-9, 8-4 Horizon League). Ty Harper contributed 17 points and six rebounds. Nico Galette totaled 15 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Maxey also scored 15.

Brandon Noel finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for the Raiders (11-12, 5-7). Norris finished with 17 points and six assists. Jack Doumbia had 14 points, four assists and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.