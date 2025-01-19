Egger, Yale Bulldogs take on the Dartmouth Big Green

Yale Bulldogs (1-15, 0-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-8, 2-1 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Monday, 6 p.m.…

Yale Bulldogs (1-15, 0-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-8, 2-1 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Victoria Page and Dartmouth host Mackenzie Egger and Yale in Ivy League action.

The Big Green have gone 3-4 in home games. Dartmouth is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in Ivy League play. Yale is seventh in the Ivy League scoring 54.7 points per game and is shooting 35.9%.

Dartmouth is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Yale allows to opponents. Yale averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Dartmouth allows.

The Big Green and Bulldogs face off Monday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeynep Ozel is averaging 8.1 points for the Big Green.

Avery Lee is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 5.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 56.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

