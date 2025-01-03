Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Egbuniwe puts up 14…

Egbuniwe puts up 14 in Tennessee Tech’s 68-64 victory over Southern Indiana

The Associated Press

January 3, 2025, 1:22 AM

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Daniel Egbuniwe’s 14 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Southern Indiana 68-64 on Thursday.

Egbuniwe also contributed 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Eagles (7-7, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Matthew Sells scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Ola Ajiboye had 10 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field.

Stephen Olowoniyi led the Screaming Eagles (6-8, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Damoni Harrison added 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Southern Indiana. Jared Washington also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up