Egbuniwe puts up 14 in Tennessee Tech’s 68-64 victory over Southern Indiana

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Daniel Egbuniwe’s 14 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Southern Indiana 68-64 on Thursday.

Egbuniwe also contributed 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Eagles (7-7, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Matthew Sells scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Ola Ajiboye had 10 points and shot 5 of 5 from the field.

Stephen Olowoniyi led the Screaming Eagles (6-8, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Damoni Harrison added 20 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Southern Indiana. Jared Washington also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

