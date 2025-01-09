Egbuniwe and Johnson score 13, Tennessee Tech defeats Eastern Illinois 69-64

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Daniel Egbuniwe and Jaylon Johnson both scored 13 points to help Tennessee Tech defeat Eastern Illinois…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Daniel Egbuniwe and Jaylon Johnson both scored 13 points to help Tennessee Tech defeat Eastern Illinois 69-64 on Thursday night.

Egbuniwe had 10 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (9-7, 4-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Johnson shot 4 of 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and added six assists. JaJuan Nicholls and Kyle Layton both added 10 points.

The Panthers (5-11, 1-4) were led in scoring by Nakyel Shelton, who finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Kooper Jacobi added 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Eastern Illinois. Corey Swayer Jr. also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Tennessee Tech is a matchup Saturday with SIU-Edwardsville on the road. Eastern Illinois visits UT Martin on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

