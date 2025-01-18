Edwards scores 17 as Duquesne takes down Saint Bonaventure 75-57

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Maximus Edwards led Duquesne over Saint Bonaventure on Saturday with 17 points off of the bench in…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Maximus Edwards led Duquesne over Saint Bonaventure on Saturday with 17 points off of the bench in a 75-57 victory.

Edwards went 6 of 8 from the field (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Dukes (9-9, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cam Crawford scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Tre Dinkins had 10 points and shot 3 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

Noel Brown led the way for the Bonnies (15-4, 3-3) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Melvin Council Jr. added 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Saint Bonaventure. Lajae Jones also had 11 points.

Duquesne took the lead with 15:13 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 38-29 at halftime, with Edwards racking up 12 points. Duquesne pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 16 points. They outscored Saint Bonaventure by nine points in the final half, as Crawford led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

These two teams both play Tuesday. Duquesne hosts Dayton and Saint Bonaventure hosts George Mason.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

