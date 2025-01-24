Edwards leads Georgia State against James Madison after 21-point showing

James Madison Dukes (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-13, 3-5 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

James Madison Dukes (11-9, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-13, 3-5 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State faces James Madison after Cesare Edwards scored 21 points in Georgia State’s 92-79 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Panthers have gone 6-5 at home. Georgia State gives up 79.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Dukes are 4-4 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Georgia State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game James Madison allows. James Madison has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Georgia State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas McMullen is averaging 9.8 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Edwards is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Bryce Lindsay is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 12.1 points. Mark Freeman is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.