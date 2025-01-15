Edwards and Vanderbilt host South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 0-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (13-3, 1-2 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-6, 0-3 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (13-3, 1-2 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -8.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt plays South Carolina after Jason Edwards scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 75-66 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Commodores have gone 8-1 at home. Vanderbilt has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks are 0-3 in conference matchups. South Carolina averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Vanderbilt averages 83.4 points, 15.1 more per game than the 68.3 South Carolina allows. South Carolina has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The Commodores and Gamecocks face off Wednesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 45.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Commodores.

Jamarii Thomas is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.