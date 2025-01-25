Edwards and Vanderbilt host No. 9 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (14-4, 3-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (15-4, 3-3 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (14-4, 3-2 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (15-4, 3-3 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts No. 9 Kentucky after Jason Edwards scored 21 points in Vanderbilt’s 103-87 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Commodores are 10-1 in home games. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Devin averaging 3.4.

The Wildcats have gone 3-2 against SEC opponents. Kentucky has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Vanderbilt’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 19.6 more points per game (89.2) than Vanderbilt gives up to opponents (69.6).

The Commodores and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Nickel is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 10.6 points. Edwards is averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Lamont Butler is averaging 13.6 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Otega Oweh is averaging 15.4 points and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 86.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.