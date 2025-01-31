Edwards and Georgia State host Appalachian State

Georgia State Panthers (8-14, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-9, 6-4 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Georgia State Panthers (8-14, 4-6 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (12-9, 6-4 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State visits Appalachian State after Cesare Edwards scored 27 points in Georgia State’s 85-81 win over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Mountaineers are 7-3 in home games. Appalachian State averages 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Panthers are 4-6 in conference matchups. Georgia State averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Appalachian State is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.8% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State scores 10.5 more points per game (73.4) than Appalachian State gives up to opponents (62.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Tate is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Mountaineers. CJ Huntley is averaging 15.2 points and 9.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Toneari Lane is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 14.7 points. Edwards is shooting 53.5% and averaging 19.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.