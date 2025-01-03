Edwards and CSU Northridge host UC Davis

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-9, 1-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-4, 3-0 Big West) Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (3-9, 1-2 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (9-4, 3-0 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on UC Davis after Morgan Edwards scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 79-76 victory against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Aggies have gone 5-1 in home games. UC Davis averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 17.0 points per game.

The Matadors are 1-2 in Big West play. CSU Northridge ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 29.0% from 3-point range.

UC Davis’ average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that CSU Northridge allows. CSU Northridge averages 58.3 points per game, 2.1 more than the 56.2 UC Davis gives up to opponents.

The Aggies and Matadors face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tova Sabel is averaging 15.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Aggies.

Yves Cox is averaging 6.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Matadors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points per game.

Matadors: 1-9, averaging 56.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

