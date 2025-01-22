Eastern Washington visits Glancey and Northern Arizona

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-12, 2-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-5, 5-1 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-12, 2-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-5, 5-1 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Eastern Washington after Sophie Glancey scored 23 points in Northern Arizona’s 76-53 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-1 in home games. Northern Arizona averages 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-4 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington ranks second in the Big Sky with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kourtney Grossman averaging 2.1.

Northern Arizona averages 79.9 points, 14.3 more per game than the 65.6 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Northern Arizona gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leia Beattie averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Taylor Feldman is shooting 45.7% and averaging 20.5 points over the past 10 games.

Peyton Howard is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Ella Gallatin is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.