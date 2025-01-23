Eastern Washington visits Glancey and Northern Arizona

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-12, 2-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-5, 5-1 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-12, 2-4 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-5, 5-1 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Eastern Washington after Sophie Glancey scored 23 points in Northern Arizona’s 76-53 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Lumberjacks have gone 5-1 at home. Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky with 79.9 points and is shooting 42.1%.

The Eagles are 2-4 in conference matchups. Eastern Washington has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northern Arizona makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Eastern Washington has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Eastern Washington averages 65.2 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 73.6 Northern Arizona gives up to opponents.

The Lumberjacks and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Feldman is shooting 43.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Lumberjacks. Glancey is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Peyton Howard is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Eagles. Ella Gallatin is averaging 11.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 34.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

