Eastern Washington takes home win streak into matchup with Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (16-2, 6-0 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (6-11, 2-3 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Eagles play Montana State.

The Eagles have gone 6-2 at home. Eastern Washington ranks third in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 37.1 rebounds. Kourtney Grossman leads the Eagles with 8.8 boards.

The Bobcats have gone 6-0 against Big Sky opponents.

Eastern Washington averages 65.8 points, 9.7 more per game than the 56.1 Montana State gives up. Montana State has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The Eagles and Bobcats match up Monday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grossman is averaging 8.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

Esmeralda Morales is averaging 14.1 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 13.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

