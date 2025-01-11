Eastern Washington puts home win streak on the line against Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (5-10, 1-2 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (5-10, 1-2 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Eagles face Sacramento State.

The Eagles have gone 5-2 in home games. Eastern Washington is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

The Hornets are 1-1 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Washington scores 64.8 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 60.6 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The Eagles and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kourtney Grossman is averaging 8.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Eagles.

Jaydia Martin is averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 60.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

