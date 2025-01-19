Eastern Washington plays Montana State following Williams’ 21-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-12, 2-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (7-12, 2-4 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (6-12, 2-3 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (7-12, 2-4 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Montana State after Mason Williams scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 83-76 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

The Bobcats are 5-2 in home games. Montana State ranks ninth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 29.3 rebounds. Agbonkpolo leads the Bobcats with 5.0 boards.

The Eagles are 2-3 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is 2-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Montana State averages 71.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 76.8 Eastern Washington allows. Eastern Washington averages 74.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the 70.5 Montana State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Walker is averaging 15.1 points for the Bobcats.

Andrew Cook is shooting 53.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.