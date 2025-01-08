Eastern Washington hosts Portland State following Fitzgerald’s 27-point game

Portland State Vikings (3-7, 0-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (3-7, 0-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Eastern Washington after Alaya Fitzgerald scored 27 points in Portland State’s 76-74 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Eagles are 4-2 on their home court. Eastern Washington has a 2-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings are 0-1 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 18.1 turnovers per game.

Eastern Washington averages 63.9 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 64.2 Portland State allows. Portland State averages 55.8 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 66.1 Eastern Washington allows.

The Eagles and Vikings meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Howard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles.

Fitzgerald averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.