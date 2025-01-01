Eastern Washington hosts Montana after Pridgen’s 21-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (7-6) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-9) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Eastern Washington…

Montana Grizzlies (7-6) at Eastern Washington Eagles (4-9)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Eastern Washington after Joe Pridgen scored 21 points in Montana’s 71-67 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Eagles are 4-1 in home games. Eastern Washington is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Grizzlies are 0-6 on the road. Montana scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Eastern Washington makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Montana averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Eastern Washington gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Cook is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Eagles.

Money Williams is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 13.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.