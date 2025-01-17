Eastern Michigan visits Bowling Green after Thomas’ 22-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-9, 1-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-9, 2-2 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-9, 1-3 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-9, 2-2 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces Eastern Michigan after Trey Thomas scored 22 points in Bowling Green’s 79-61 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Falcons are 5-3 in home games. Bowling Green has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 1-3 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan has a 4-7 record against teams over .500.

Bowling Green’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Bowling Green gives up.

The Falcons and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johnson is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Falcons.

Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.