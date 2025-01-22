Eastern Michigan takes on conference foe Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-10, 1-5 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-15, 0-6 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-10, 1-5 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-15, 0-6 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois faces Eastern Michigan in MAC action Wednesday.

The Eagles are 1-7 in home games. Eastern Michigan gives up 79.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.2 points per game.

The Huskies are 1-5 in MAC play. Northern Illinois ranks second in the MAC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Brooke Stonebraker averaging 5.8.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Eastern Michigan gives up.

The Eagles and Huskies square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sisi Eleko is averaging 18.8 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Mackenzie Amalia is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Lexi Carlsen averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Chelby Koker is averaging 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 60.3 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

