Eastern Michigan takes on Central Michigan, aims to stop 9-game skid

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-14, 0-5 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 2-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan aims to stop its nine-game losing streak with a victory against Central Michigan.

The Chippewas are 3-4 in home games. Central Michigan is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 20.1 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 0-5 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 1-11 record against teams above .500.

Central Michigan is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points lower than the 49.7% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 59.9 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 67.4 Central Michigan gives up to opponents.

The Chippewas and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Lawson is averaging 10.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Chippewas.

Mackenzie Amalia is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.