Eastern Michigan hosts Spitzley and Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (3-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-9) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-9)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Eastern Michigan after Hannah Spitzley scored 25 points in Western Michigan’s 83-75 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Eagles are 1-4 in home games. Eastern Michigan has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Broncos are 0-5 on the road. Western Michigan is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

Eastern Michigan is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.1 percentage points lower than Eastern Michigan has given up to its opponents (49.4%).

The Eagles and Broncos square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sisi Eleko is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 11.4 rebounds for the Eagles.

Marina Asensio is averaging 12.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Broncos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.